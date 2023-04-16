Sunday, April 16, 2023
Support SME’s, empower rural communities

Government believes that the best and most effective way to economically empower the rural communities is to support and guide them to achieve their vision.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica at the Project Handover Dolphin Watching Fiji, last week.

Kamikamica said the Ministry, MSME Fiji, provides an armoury of assistance to small businesses – from direct grant assistance to training to handholding.

He urged the owners of Dolphin Watching Fiji to take full ownership of the assistance provided and ensure that the business flourishes and grows.

The Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises handed over two 115 horsepower outboard engines to Dolphin Watching Fiji, costing $58,190.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
