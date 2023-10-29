Support your players with employment: Patel

Fiji Football Association President Rajesh Patel has called on business ownersin Ba to provide jobs for their unemployed footballers in order to help the association retain its players next season.

Speaking during Ba’s 2023 Courts Inter District Championship celebration awards night at the Xavier College Hall yesterday, Patel said while he understands that retaining the full squad is not easy for any team, he encouraged businesses to play their part in providing full time jobs to players.

“A lot has been said about what Fiji FA needs to do and what Fiji FA can expect to be done. A lot has been said that Ba has won the trophy, history has been created and history can be repeated but only if the business houses of Ba put their mouth where it is supposed to belong.”

“It’s good to come and enjoy the drinks and tomorrow morning you forget about it. To retain the players is a task for all the business houses of Ba to ensure these young brigades if they want to stay in Ba, you look after them, pay them well, give them jobs.”

“Those who are not working, get them the jobs in your company. If you take one or two, every player in Ba will stay and the allowances will come and they will do the training here.”

“Don’t blame Fiji FA afterwards, now the onus is on you all. But to retain in Ba, put the money, give them the best and none of the players will leave.”

Patel said Fiji FA is conducting grassroots level development program to produce future Fijian stars.

“We have got Timo Jankowski, the technical director from Germany here producing young players and if you see the next batch of players coming into Ba, you will be surprised and that is the future of Fiji FA.”

“That is the future that got to Argentina and New Zealand.”

“To answer the other question of players coming through the development of Fiji FA, we have got a policy that if Ba can produce the receipts and results, every player that takes a transfer, Ba is paid $5,000.”

Meanwhile, the celebration kicked off at mid-day with Ba players and officials marching throughout the soccer crazy towns and a huge crowd of football fans gathered to meet and greet the Men-In-Black stars.