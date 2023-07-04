Tuesday, July 4, 2023
Supporters are welfare recipients: SODELPA

The Social Democratic Liberal Party has revealed that most of its Party supporters are beneficiaries of the social protection allowances, dispersed by the Government.

Speaking to the media after its Annual General Meeting on Friday, SODELPA General Secretary Viliame Takayawa said this will not affect Fijians around the country too much, who are beneficiaries.

Takayawa was responding to questions from the media on how the Party intends to respond to the proposed increase in VAT by the Government announced in the national budget.

Takayawa said their constituents are already these allowances from the Government.

“In terms of them spending more, they are reciprocated for the balance for the cost they bear, as the Government intends to increase allowances to the social welfare beneficiaries.”

Takayawa said they will be fairly reciprocated as they are already in the system for social welfare.

He added that this Fijians does not need to complain or anything, as the Coalition Government has increased the allocation for buying food stuff.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty has been allocated $200.2 million in the 2023-2024 Budget.

Minister for Finance, Prof Biman Prasad said under the Government’s Social Protection Program, it aims to assist around 97,174 on-going beneficiaries and 7,500 expected recipients and is allocated $170 million.

Prof Prasad said 28,000 recipients above the age of 70 will be entitled to $125, an increase of $25 in monthly payments.

To support the poor and disadvantaged, as sum of $45.6 million is allocated for the Family Assistance Scheme, whereby monthly cash transfers will be increased by 15 per cent per month.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
