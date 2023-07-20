Thursday, July 20, 2023
Surge in new HIV infections cases: MOH

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services has revealed that the number of new HIV infections in Fiji has surged by a staggering 260 percent since 2010, making Fiji the second fastest-growing epidemic in the Asia Pacific region.

In a statement, the Ministry has released a detailed analysis of the data revealed that 245 new cases of HIV were diagnosed last year, the highest ever to be recorded in a year, indicating that new HIV infections are on the rise.

The Ministry indicated that adults constitute 94 per cent (231 cases) and children six per cent (14 cases).

The Health Ministry says the Central/Eastern Division recorded 135 cases, the West recorded 92 cases, and the North recorded 18 cases of the new infections.

Males were the most affected with 61 per cent (150 cases), females recorded 36 per cent (88 cases), and transgender with three per cent (7 cases). 43 per cent of the new cases are among individuals aged 20 to 29 years, and 28 per cent are between 30 and 39 years.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
