Suspended CJ Justice Kumar dies

The suspended Chief Justice Kamal Kumar has died.

According to reports, he was hospitalized and treated at the Oceania Hospital, where he later died yesterday afternoon.

The tribunal hearing, which began yesterday, was adjourned to a later date after three of the key witnesses to give evidence in the hearing, were not present due to medical conditions.

Kumar was appointed the Acting Chief Justice following the retirement of Justice Anthony Gates in 2019 and formally sworn in as Fiji’s Chief Justice in 2021.

Funeral arrangements are still being finalized by the family.