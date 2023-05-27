Suspended FijiFirst Party submits sources of funds

The Fijian Elections Office says the FijiFirst Party (In Suspension) is the only party from the four suspended parties that has complied with section 23 of the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act 2013, however, it is yet to comply with section 26 of the law.

A statement released by the FEO, said that the four suspended political parties have liaised with the FEO with regard to compliance with sections 23 and 26 requirements of the Political Parties Act.

Acting Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa states that according to Section 23(4) of the Act, a party that fails to submit its Sources of Funds is liable to a penalty of $100 for each day the non-compliance continues and if it remains non-compliant after 30 days, the party must be deregistered.

Mataiciwa said the 30 days period will end on 29th May 2023; however, this can be given to the FEO on 30th May 2023, which falls on the next business day.

She said the rest are all working on complying with the requirements.

“Section 23 deals with the submission of the sources of funds for the party. Section 26(2) of the Act requires all parties to provide to the Registrar, within 3 months after the end of each financial year, the record of accounts of its income, expenditure, assets and liabilities audited by an auditor certified by the Fiji Institute of Accountants.”

The Fijian Elections Office highlighted that the FijiFirst Party, New Generation Party, We Unite Fiji Party and All People’s Party remain suspended.

The Acting Supervisor of Elections highlighted that the Parties who have still not complied are suspended for thirty days and have sixty days to remedy the breach/contravention or face deregistration as a political party.

Mataiciwa said during the period of suspension, the suspended parties cannot operate, function, represent or hold itself out to be a political party.

She said all non-complying parties have been reminded that failure to submit will result in deregistration.

Mataiciwa also confirmed that for the additional two parties that did not comply with section 23, SODELPA had submitted their List of Sources of Funds on Tuesday and the People’s Alliance submitted their list yesterday.