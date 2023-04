Suva 2 wins Gujarati Futsal tourney

Suva 2 claimed the Fiji Gujarati Sports Association’s annual Futsal tournament on Sunday, beating Lautoka 2 1-0 in an all exciting final at the National Gymnasium.

18 teams from the Central and Western Divisions took part in the one-day event with Suva, Navua and Lautoka fielding two sides.

Earlier in the semifinals, Lautoka 2 beat Navua 1 1-0 while Suva 2 beat Lautoka 1 1-0.

Lautoka 2’s Aryan Kalyan was named the Best Young Player while Suva 2’s Davesh Patel won the Player of the Tournament award.

All Results: Suva 1 1-3 Navua, Lautoka 1-1 Navua 2, Lautoka 2 1-0 Lami, Lautoka 2 4-0 Nadi, Navua 1 1-0 Rewa, Navua 2 0-1 Lami, Suva 2 2-0 Nadi. Quarterfinals: Lautoka 2 1-0 Rewa, Navua 1 1-0 Navua 2, Lautoka 1 3-0 Suva 1, Suva 2 3-2 Lami. Semifinals: Lautoka 2 1-0 Navua 1, Lautoka 1 0-1 Suva 2. Third place: Navua 1 1-3 Lautoka 1. Final: Lautoka 2 0-1 Suva 2.