Suva beats Ba, moves to third

Two second-half goals from Suva saw the visiting Whites dump  Ba 2-1 at home in Round 9 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League.

The game was played at the Fiji Football Association Academy Ground in Namosau, Ba today.

After a goalless first half, the Babs Khan-coached Suva came out firing in the second stanza and scored the opening goal of the match through Bruce Hughes.

Soon after, Dave Radrigai doubled the lead for the Capital City boys before Ba managed to pull one back at the dead end of the match.

The win has pushed Suva to the third spot with 17 points while defending champ Rewa is leading the table with 23 points followed by Fiji FACT winner Lautoka in the second spot with 19 points.

Labasa has moved down to fourth place with 15 points, Nadi is in fifth with 15 points also but a goal difference of two.

Navua remains seventh, survivors Tailevu Naitasiri is eighth, Nadroga is ninth with 6 points while Tavua is in the bottom with 3 points.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
