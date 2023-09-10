Suva bounce back to winning ways

A star-studded Suva defeated a young Nadi outfit 4-1 and bounced back to its winning ways in Round 17 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbour today.

Suva after a narrow 2-1 loss to Nadroga on Friday, featured in the match with a lot of focus and determination to win.

On the other hand, despite holding Rewa to a goalless draw a week ago, Kamal Swamy coached Nadi failed to match the Whites in all aspects of the game.

The Babs Khan coached side shed the first blood in the match through an unmarked Joeli Ranitu, who headed in a well-curled corner kick from Merrill Nand.

Mid-way in the second half, Solomon Islander Marlon Tahioa doubled the lead for Suva after slamming the ball into the roof of the net for a 2-0 lead at the break.

The onslaught for Nadi continued in the second half when Tahioa walked on the right flank beautifully and laid a low cross for Dave Radrigai to tap in the third goal for the capital city boys.

Nadi fought hard to pull one goal back but Samuela Drudru rounded off the match with Suva’s fifth goal to seal the victory.

After 17 appearances, Suva continues to remain third with 29 points from seven wins, five draws and four losses.

In another match on Saturday, table leaders and Fiji FACT champs Lautoka defeated Tailevu Naitasiri 3-1 at Churchill Park.