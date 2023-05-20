Saturday, May 20, 2023
Suva books spot in OFC Champs League semis

Suva FC has booked its place in the OFC Champions League semifinals after beating the Solomon Warriors 2-0 in the final Group A match in Loganville, Vanuatu on Saturday.

The Whites with a better goal difference needed only a draw to progress while the Warriors had to all to play for.

New Zealand based Simione Nabenu was the only change to the Whites starting line-up and he had a sound game at right-back despite getting booked in the 8th minute of play.

Ni-Vanuatu marksman Alex Saniel set up his countrymen Azariah Soromon for the opening goal in the 15th minute.

Saniel neatly turned away from two defenders and laid the ball into the path of Soromon who made no mistake with a powerful low shot which found the back of the net.

Indiscipline saw Suva cop four yellow cards in the first half with Captain Samuela Drudru, Remueru Tekiate and Inoke Turagalailai following Nabenu while the Warriors had two bookings to their name.

Suva led 1-0 at the break and Saniel again was the provider of the second goal in the 70th minute.

His crisp pass to Drudru saw the veteran marksman rocket the ball into the roof of the net.

The Babs Khan coached side finishes second in Group A behind Auckland City with 6 points.

Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
