Suva comes from behind to edge Nadi

Suva came from behind to edge defending champs and Farebrother title holders Nadi 18-16 in Round 3 of the Skipper Cup at the HFC Bank Stadium on Saturday.

Both sides arm wrestled hard in the opening 12 minutes of the match before the hosts were awarded a penalty and experienced fly-half Enele Malele kicked the ball between the uprights.

Six minutes later, Suva was awarded the second penalty after Nadi kept making errors in the scrum but Malele failed with the attempt.

Nadi fought hard to make a comeback and former Rio Olympics gold medalist and blindside flanker Semi Kunatani led their onslaught but Suva’s Isoa Tuwai denied him near the try line.

The Nemani Nagusa captained Suva put in a lot of effort and combined hard work through Fiji 7s star Tira Wilagi and Inia Tawalo to send playmaker Terio Tamani over to score but the ball was lost forward in play.

A few minutes later, Nadi regrouped and scored the first try of the match through left winger Anasa Namaqa who caught a beautiful flipped pass from Navitalai Tuilawa and dived in the corner.

Fly-half Rafaele Tunidau failed to convert yet Nadi led 5-3 in the 30th minute.

The match was put on hold for a few minutes as Nadi scrum half Anasa Raqili needed medical attention.

Just before the break, Nadi received a penalty right in front of the uprights and Tunidau slotted the ball in giving them an 8-3 lead at the break.

Early in the second half, Nadi was awarded another penalty which Tunidau took successfully increased their lead by 11-3.

Frequent errors by Nadi at the scrum saw the match referee award a penalty try to Suva while Nadi was reduced to 14 men when open-side flanker Ilisoni Galala copped a yellow card for foul play.

Despite being a player down, Nadi pushed hard and heavily tested Suva’s defence wall as Maikeli Sivo barged over the try line in the right corner and planted the ball down.

Tunidau failed with the conversion attempt, Nadi continued to lead by 16-10 in the 63rd minute.

Coming off the bench, Sakiusa Saqiri intercepted the ball from a Nadi set-piece play and ran to his breath to touch down in the left corner but Malele failed to convert.

Just a few minutes before full time, Suva won a penalty and this time Malele booted the ball between the uprights to secure victory for the capital city boys and maintain their unbeaten run while handing Nadi their second loss of the season.

In other matches, Nadroga defeated Tailevu 24-18 and Naitasiri beat neighbors Namosi 24-22.