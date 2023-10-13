Friday, October 13, 2023
Suva crowned Skipper Cup champions

Suva dethroned champions Nadi 16-3 to clinch the 2023 Skipper Cup title at the HFC Bank Stadium tonight.

Halfback Terio Tamani kicked three penalties and a conversion while replacement tight-head prop Vilikesa Nairau scored the lone try of the match in the 72nd minute for the hosts.

Nadi started the match well and Captain Ilisoni Galala’s 4th minute try was disallowed as the final pass to him was ruled forward by the match officials.

Tamani missed a penalty in the 17th minute before Nadi’s Joseva Namisi was sent to the sin-bin for foul play.

Suva was also reduced to 14 players temporarily after lock Apolosi Tora was yellow carded for a high tackle.

Fullback Rafaele Tunidau opened the scoring and got Nadi’s only points of the final from a penalty in the 30th minute.

Tamani missed another penalty in added time of the half as the Jetsetters led 3-0 at the break.

Suva dominated the second half and got all of its 16 points which resulted in the impressive win.

Replacement Suva prop Uiraia Merekula was given a red card four minutes before the final whistle for a dangerous shoulder tackle.

FMF Suva walked away $30,000 richer while Jacks Nadi received $10,000 for reaching the final.

Meanwhile Suva also clinched the U20 title after outclassing Naitasiri 23-3.

The U20 winners received $5,000 and the runners-up were rewarded with $2000.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
