Suva departs for OFC Champions League

Fiji’s OFC Champions League representative, Suva FC left our shores today to participate in the regional competition in Vanuatu.

The Babs Khan coached side is in a tough Group A with reigning champions Auckland City, Solomon Warriors from the Solomon Islands and Lupe Ole Soaga from Samoa.

The Whites will bank on the experience of players like Samuela Drudru, Dave Radrigai, Akuila Mateisuva, Ravnesh Karan Singh, Azariah Soromon, Alex Saniel and Marlon Tahioa.

Suva opens its campaign against Lupe Ole Soaga at 4pm on Sunday and will meet Auckland City at 4pm on Wednesday and the Solomon Warriors at 4pm next Saturday.