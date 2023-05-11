Thursday, May 11, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Suva departs for OFC Champions League

Fiji’s OFC Champions League representative, Suva FC left our shores today to participate in the regional competition in Vanuatu.

The Babs Khan coached side is in a tough Group A with reigning champions Auckland City, Solomon Warriors from the Solomon Islands and Lupe Ole Soaga from Samoa.

The Whites will bank on the experience of players like Samuela Drudru, Dave Radrigai, Akuila Mateisuva, Ravnesh Karan Singh, Azariah Soromon, Alex Saniel and Marlon Tahioa.

Suva opens its campaign against Lupe Ole Soaga at 4pm on Sunday and will meet Auckland City at 4pm on Wednesday and the Solomon Warriors at 4pm next Saturday.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Bainimarama, Qiliho trial set for J...

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Police Commi...
Rugby

Byrne demands a better show against...

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne believes they are ...
Rugby

We need to focus on discipline: Ser...

Fijian Warriors Head Coach Senirusi Seruvakula says discipline is a...
News

PS Forum revived to enhance service...

Acting Permanent Secretary for Civil Service Parmesh Chand says Gov...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Bainimarama, Qiliho trial set fo...

News
Former Pri...

Byrne demands a better show agai...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

We need to focus on discipline: ...

Rugby
Fijian War...

PS Forum revived to enhance serv...

News
Acting Per...

Adopt a healthy lifestyle, Cance...

News
Cancer cha...

i-Taukei lack entrepreneurial sk...

News
The Review...

Popular News

Prop Kamikamica returns from sus...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Fijiana Drua have set an amazing...

Rugby
Prime Mini...

Concerns over increased street d...

News
The Method...

Cabinet endorses setup of IMO re...

News
Prime Mini...

It’s like winning the World Cup:...

Rugby
Rooster Ch...

Laid off ATS workers get their j...

News
245 Air Te...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Fiji National U20 Football Team at the State House