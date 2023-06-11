Suva ends campaign with a win

Suva ended its 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT campaign with a 4-1 win over Navua at the HFC Bank Stadium today.

The Container Haulage PTE Limited, Extra Supermarket and All Freight Logistics side focused on ending their FACT campaign strong and set the platform towards it in the first half.

The Capital City side raced to a 3-0 lead at half-time with a goal to Ravnesh Karan Singh and Epeli Bobo getting a brace.

Navua managed to break the egg with a penalty in the second half from Jared Rongosulia.

Suva sealed the win with a fourth goal from Rusiate Matererega in the final minute of play.

The teams:

Suva FC: Jovilisi Borisi, Meli Codro, Inoke Turagalailai, Inoke Turagalailai, Ravnesh Karan Singh, Dave Radrigai, Joeli Ranitu, Rusiate Matarerega, Waisake Navunigasau, Epeli Bobo, Sanaila Waqanicakau, Merril Nand.

Substitutions: Saimone Balewai, Raneshwar Goundar, Ramzan Khan, Malakai Rakula, Bruce Hughes, Neerav Goundar.

Navua FC: Viliame Rakuro, Sunny Deol, Thomas Dunn, Joseph Elder, Brian Charitar, Jared Rongosulia, Marinav Mani, Zainal Ali, Matthew Charitar, Alfred Ali.

Substitutions: Jerry Kaitani, Mohammed Ledua, Simione Damuni, David Prasad, Samir Hussain, Isake Naduvu, Mosese Balenagaga, Elvin Chand, Vinal Prasad.