Suva FC received a timely $30,000 sponsorship boost from Fiji Football Association’s major sponsor Digicel Fiji today.

The Whites will represent Fiji at the OFC Champions League 2023 in Vanuatu next month.

The Babs Khan coached side will play Lupe Ole Soaga of Samoa on May 14, champions Auckland City on May 17 and Solomon Warriors in its final group match on May 20.

All Group A matches will be played at the Luganville Soccer City Stadium.