Suva has capable players: Khan

Suva coach Babs Khan says they have capable players who can step up and help the side in defending the Digicel Fiji FACT title at the HFC Bank Stadium.

The Whites will miss the services of Solomon Islander Marlon Tahioa and ni-Vanuatu strikers Alex Saniel and Azariah Soromon but Khan has rest assured fans that their absence won’t have much of an impact on the team.

“We have a huge 22 member squad and it’s time for them to step up. We can’t always rely on our usual players because when national duty calls, they will have to go.”

“Them not being part of the team has opened up doors for the other players in the team to perform and show us what they got.”

“It’s a good thing that the remaining boys will compete for the three empty spots in the team. It will be a challenge to play without them since they were our regulars but at the same time we want the young boys to step up and show their love for football and playing for Suva.”

The host side is drawn in Group A with Lautoka, Ba and Navua.

Suva opens its FACT campaign against the Blues at 5.30pm on Friday.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
