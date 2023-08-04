Friday, August 4, 2023
601 ad
Suva overcomes Tailevu, remains unbeaten

Suva fought off a determined Tailevu side 19-7 to remain undefeated and win their Skipper Cup Round 4 clash at the HFC Bank Stadium today.

The hosts drew first blood when quick work from the backline saw blindside wing Tira Wilagi in space bringing the game into Tailevu’s 22 metre.

Composure and hard work from the forwards saw number eight Mosese Naiova crash over to score with fullback Sakiusa Siqila adding the conversion.

The green machine came to life and it was Suva’s turn to go on the defensive.

The heavier forwards pushed the blue defence to the try line and were rewarded for their efforts with a try to openside flanker Manueli Laqai with former Lautoka, Nasinu and Suva football striker and Tailevu fullback Semi Matalau converting.

An arm wrestle between the two sides followed throughout the remainder of the half.

Suva outside centre Epeli Misiamate caught the Tailevu pack napping  and scored in the final minute to retake the lead with Siqila missing the conversion.

Suva led 12-7 at halftime.

Tailevu tested the home side throughout the second half and came close to the try line on multiple occasions, but the strong defensive effort kept them at bay.

Suva reserve prop Isikeli Lumelume scored their third and match sealing try to shutout the challenge from the easterners.

The teams:

Suva line-up: Sireli Fa, Lino Vasuinadi, Inoke Ravuiwasa, Sailasa Kerekere, Rameo Ratuvou, Mateo Rabaka, Ioane Ligatabu, Mosese Naiova, Peniasi Ravudolo, Livai Ikanikoda, Tira Wilagi, John Stewart, Epeli Misiamate, Keponi Paul, Sakiusa Siqila.

Reserves: Isireli Narawa, Emosi Saladuadua, Isikeli Lumelume, Kolinio Tamanitoakula, Osea Bolawaqatabu, Teri Tamani, Tawake Tisolo, Watisoni Sevutia

Tailevu line-up: Asivorosi Tora, Sevanaia Rokotuilevuka, Mosese Gavidi, Vetaia Tiko, Sakiusa Baseisei, Kalioni Cagonibure, Manueli Laqai, Vio Ralagi, Autiko Domonakibau, Epeli Folau Fatai, Viliame Kanatabua, Ravuama Laulauvaki, Jiuta Waqaseuboro, Taniela Mataki, Semi Matalau.

Reserves: Luke Nalomaca, Norani Vunakece, Saiyasi Koroi, Semi Degei, Niko Komaiyasa, Maika Baleinaloto, Luke Erenavula, Tevita Ravato.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
