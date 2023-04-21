Suva overpowers Nadroga, moves to second spot

Suva registered a 2-0 win over Nadroga in their Round 5 clash of the Digicel Fiji Premier League at the Uprising Sports Complex in Pacific Harbour on Friday.

Captain Samuela Drudru and midfielder Dave Radrigai scored Suva’s goals in the tough encounter.

The win moves Suva to the second spot in the standing with 10 points. Lautoka also has 10 points but slips to the third spot due to goal difference.

Suva has a goal difference of +8 while the Blues have +7.

Nadroga on the other hand remains in ninth place with just 3 points after five appearances.

Both teams return to action again on Sunday whereby Suva will meet Lautoka at 3pm while Nadroga will host Tailevu Naitasiri around the same time at Lawaqa Park.