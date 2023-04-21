Friday, April 21, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Suva overpowers Nadroga, moves to second spot

Suva registered a 2-0 win over Nadroga in their Round 5 clash of the Digicel Fiji Premier League at the Uprising Sports Complex in Pacific Harbour on Friday.

Captain Samuela Drudru and midfielder Dave Radrigai scored Suva’s goals in the tough encounter.

The win moves Suva to the second spot in the standing with 10 points. Lautoka also has 10 points but slips to the third spot due to goal difference.

Suva has a goal difference of +8 while the Blues have +7.

Nadroga on the other hand remains in ninth place with just 3 points after five appearances.

Both teams return to action again on Sunday whereby Suva will meet Lautoka at 3pm while Nadroga will host Tailevu Naitasiri around the same time at Lawaqa Park.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Chiefs post big win over Fijian Dru...

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua suffered a 50-17 loss to the Chiefs ...
News

5G network development works underw...

Minister for Communication Manoa Kamikamica has announced that netw...
News

Walesi presents key opportunity for...

Minister for Communications says investment into Walesi is already ...
News

We need to reinforce sound fiscal d...

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Pra...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Chiefs post big win over Fijian ...

Rugby
The Swire ...

5G network development works und...

News
Minister f...

Walesi presents key opportunity ...

News
Minister f...

We need to reinforce sound fisca...

News
Deputy Pri...

Govt to enhance nutrimetics indu...

News
Deputy Pri...

Arnold Schwarzenegger announces ...

Entertainment
Arnold Sch...

Popular News

Tailevu ready to vote at FRU AGM...

Rugby
Tailevu Ru...

NZ provides $48.8m in funding to...

News
The New Ze...

High powered Pacific Mission del...

News
A 50-membe...

Relocation is a last resort: Kam...

News
Deputy Pri...

UN and Fiji renew commitment to ...

News
The United...

Film rebate payments temporarily...

Business
Government...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Chiefs post big win over Fijian Drua