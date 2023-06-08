Suva ready to defend Marama Championship

Reigning champion Suva is ready to defend its title in the ANZ Marama Championship against Namosi in the final at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori on Saturday

Skipper Akosita Ravato said they have prepared well and the players are raring to go up against the Highlanders.

“Namosi is not a new team for us because we played them in the competition and defeated them.”

“The onus is on the players and they are well aware of their roles and responsibility towards this match.”

“It’s an important final for us and we are ready to retain our title because the girls have sacrificed a lot and we urge our families, friends and fans to come and support us.”

Ravato added the side will need to be consistent in their set piece which was one of their major weaknesses in the competition this year.

“Our ball movement from our midfield to the forward is a crucial part in the game and once we have got a good grip of ball handling, I think our wingers and front rowers will get the job done.”

“In the previous games, Namosi broke our defence easily because we only focused on our forwards but on Saturday our focus will be on winning and we need to be strong in our positions.”

The final between Suva and Namosi will kick off at 2pm.