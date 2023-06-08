Thursday, June 8, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Suva ready to defend Marama Championship

Reigning champion Suva is ready to defend its title in the ANZ Marama Championship against Namosi in the final at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori on Saturday

Skipper Akosita Ravato said they have prepared well and the players are raring to go up against the Highlanders.

“Namosi is not a new team for us because we played them in the competition and defeated them.”

“The onus is on the players and they are well aware of their roles and responsibility towards this match.”

“It’s an important final for us and we are ready to retain our title because the girls have sacrificed a lot and we urge our families, friends and fans to come and support us.”

Ravato added the side will need to be consistent in their set piece which was one of their major weaknesses in the competition this year.

“Our ball movement from our midfield to the forward is a crucial part in the game and once we have got a good grip of ball handling, I think our wingers and front rowers will get the job done.”

“In the previous games, Namosi broke our defence easily because we only focused on our forwards but on Saturday our focus will be on winning and we need to be strong in our positions.”

The final between Suva and Namosi will kick off at 2pm.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

23 Drua reps roped in Flying Fijian...

23 players from the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua squad have been incl...
Rugby

Namosi to play for late Kunatuba

Finalists Namosi will play for their late coach and women’s rugby p...
News

Russian tourist reported missing al...

An investigation team headed by the Divisional Crime Officer West i...
Business

Fiji Care launches two new products...

FijiCare Insurance Limited has launched two new products- a compreh...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

23 Drua reps roped in Flying Fij...

Rugby
23 players...

Namosi to play for late Kunatuba...

Rugby
Finalists ...

Russian tourist reported missing...

News
An investi...

Fiji Care launches two new produ...

Business
FijiCare I...

Women participation on boards wo...

News
A Report o...

Still much more to achieve, says...

News
Pacific so...

Popular News

IFAD opens regional office in Su...

News
Acting Pri...

Finals come early, says departin...

Rugby
Outgoing Q...

Sustain economies, rely less on ...

News
Prime Mini...

Juvenile charged over robbery an...

News
A juvenile...

Fiji Care launches two new produ...

Business
FijiCare I...

Beware of online scammers: Shand...

News
The Fiji C...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

23 Drua reps roped in Flying Fijians squad