Suva ready to topple champs Nadi

Suva captain James Brown in action against Nadroga during the SF1 match of the 2023 Skipper Cup at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva. Suva won 23-15.

Suva Captain James Brown says they are ready to topple champions Nadi and claim the Skipper Cup tonight at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Speaking to FijiLive, Coach Solomone Nute said the team has been working hard in the last couple of weeks to reach the final.

Nute said earlier this week, it was going back to the drawing board and working on the mistakes they made against Nadroga in the semifinal last week.

He said the focus was on bettering their set-pieces.

“We have worked hard to get here, and we are adamant that this will carry the team till the final whistle is blown.”

FMF Suva will bank on the likes of Captain Brown, fly-half Enele Malele, Keponi Paul, Watisoni Sevutia and electrifying fullback Inia Tawalo.

The grand final will kick off at 7pm.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
