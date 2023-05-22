Monday, May 22, 2023
Suva shifts to Port Villa for OCL semifinals

The Suva Football team has settled into their final destination as they await their Oceania Football Confederation Champions League semifinal clash this week.

The Babs Khan coached side left Luganville and arrived in the capital, Port Villa yesterday.

The Group A runners-up are determined for a good outing in the semis with goalkeeper Akuila Mateisuva saying it all comes down to preparation in the final round.

“The side is focused, and we are just eager to get our preparation right ahead of the next stage,” Mateisuva said.

Suva takes on Group B leaders and Tahitian top club AS Pirae on Wednesday at 4pm.

Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
