Suva came from a goal down to beat Nadi 2-1 in their Round 8 Digicel Fiji Premier League clash at Prince Charles Park on Sunday.

Solomon Islander Barrie Limoki’s strike gave the hosts a 1-0 lead at halftime.

The Whites responded with goals to veteran Samuela Drudru and Ni-Vanuatu marksman Alex Saniel in the second spell to snatch victory.

Suva is now third with 13 points after seven matches while Nadi is sixth with 9 points.