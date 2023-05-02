Suva to depart for OCL next Thursday

Fiji’s representative to the 2023 OFC Champions League in Vanuatu, Suva FC will leave our shores next Thursday.

Team President Ritesh Pratap confirmed to FijiLive that only 20 players out of their 24-member squad will travel with key officials.

Suva will not feature in the Digicel Fiji Premier League this week and Pratap said the team will utilise the opportunity to rest players before they fly out for the tournament.

Suva will open its campaign against Lupe Ole Soaga of Samoa at 3pm on 14 May before facing defending champions Auckland City at 3pm on 17.

The Whites will round group stage competition against the Solomon Warriors on 20 May.