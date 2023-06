Fifth-placed Suva will face traditional football giants Ba in Round 9 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League on Saturday.

The match will kick off at 3pm at the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Namousau in Ba.

The Whites missed the Round 9 match as they were given time to prepare for the OFC Champions League in Vanuatu in May.

Meanwhile the Babs Khan coached side was held to a 1-1 draw by bottom-placed Tavua last Sunday.