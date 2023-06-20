Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Suva to receive $68k for second place finish

Suva FC will receive $68,342.90 (NZD $50,000) for finishing second behind Auckland City in the OFC Champions League in Vanuatu last month.

Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf said the payment will be received by the Whites soon.

He said the Capital City side has set a benchmark for other districts after their gallant finish in the regional competition.

“They did very well, and I am sure they made Fiji proud,” Yusuf told FijiLive.

“Although it was a hard fought match where they lost out in extra time, we can take nothing away from them and they can definitely hold their heads up high.

Yusuf said it is a great sign for local football to have one of our top teams go far in the Oceania League.

“It was a great achievement; they are a very good side and I am sure we will see more performances from our district teams at the Champions League in the future.”

Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
