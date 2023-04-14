Suva vs Nadroga game rescheduled

The Digicel Fiji Premier League Round 5 match between Suva and Nadroga will be played at the Uprising Sports Centre in Navua on next Friday.

Initially, the match was scheduled to be played at the HFC Bank Stadium at 3 pm on Sunday.

Fiji Football Association competitions manager Amitesh Pal said due to the unavailability of the ground, the match will now be played on Navua’s turf at 7.30 pm.

Meanwhile, the match between Tavua and Nadi which was scheduled to be played at Garvey Park at 2 pm tomorrow has been moved to Sunday.

The match will kick start at 3 pm.

In the match tomorrow, Labasa will host Ba at 1.30 pm at Subrail Park.

on Sunday, Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park will host a double header of matches between Tailevu Naitasiri and Navua at 1 pm while the top of the table clash between Lautoka and hosts Rewa will kick off at 3 pm.