Friday, April 14, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Suva vs Nadroga game rescheduled

The Digicel Fiji Premier League Round 5 match between Suva and Nadroga will be played at the Uprising Sports Centre in Navua on next Friday.

Initially, the match was scheduled to be played at the HFC Bank Stadium at 3 pm on Sunday.

Fiji Football Association competitions manager Amitesh Pal said due to the unavailability of the ground, the match will now be played on Navua’s turf at 7.30 pm.

Meanwhile, the match between Tavua and Nadi which was scheduled to be played at Garvey Park at 2 pm tomorrow has been moved to Sunday.

The match will kick start at 3 pm.

In the match tomorrow, Labasa will host Ba at 1.30 pm at Subrail Park.

on Sunday, Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park will host a double header of matches between Tailevu Naitasiri and Navua at 1 pm while the top of the table clash between Lautoka and hosts Rewa will kick off at 3 pm.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Muslim IDC to be played in May

The 2023 Muslim Inter District Championship (IDC) will be played fr...
Rugby

Free entry for ANZ Marama Champions...

The Fiji Rugby Union has announced free entry for tomorrow’s ANZ Ma...
News

Rabuka unhappy with budget allocati...

Prime Minister and Acting Minister for Finance Sitiveni Rabuka is n...
News

Man charged for aggravated robbery

Nakasi Police have arrested and charged a 24-year-old man for an ag...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Muslim IDC to be played in May

Football
The 2023 M...

Free entry for ANZ Marama Champi...

Rugby
The Fiji R...

Rabuka unhappy with budget alloc...

News
Prime Mini...

Man charged for aggravated robbe...

News
Nakasi Pol...

Larkham wary of rested Drua

Rugby
The Fijian...

Biden to appoint Gaga, Cohen as ...

Entertainment
The United...

Popular News

FHTA welcomes suspension of VMS

Business
The Fiji H...

Hamstring forces Ravalawa to the...

NRL
St George ...

Strong Fijiana lineup for Warata...

Sports
Rooster Ch...

In-house capacity building for M...

News
The Minist...

Director of Public Prosecutions ...

News
Director o...

Navua aims to bounce back in DFP...

Football
Underdogs ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Muslim IDC to be played in May