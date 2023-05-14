Sunday, May 14, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Suva win big in OFC Champions League opener

Suva FC have opened their 2023 Oceania Football Confederation Champions Leaguem Group A match on high with a resounding 6-0 win over Lupe Ole Soaga in Vanuatu today.

The Pacific rivalry was high throughout the affair, but the Capital City side proved far superior in all aspects of the clash.

Vanuatu-born Azariah Soromon struck first in the 31st minute followed by Alex Saniel on 34 minutes set the precedent for the remainder of the game.

Samoan defender Lawrie Letutusa was booked for the second time and then shown the red card after taking offence of the Suva celebrations reducing his side to 10 man early.

Unluckly, Lupe conceded an own goal from defender Karl Apelu soon after to put the trailing 3-0 at half-time.

Three more goals from Marlon Tahioa and a double from Rusiate Matererega would seal the deal for the Fijians.

Suva will take on the defending champions Auckland City FC on Wednesday.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Fijiana 7s fall short in Toulouse

The Fijiana 7s team has fallen short of qualifying to the 2024 Olym...
Rugby

Tailevu Naitasiri upset Ba at home

Tailevu Naitasiri created an upset after beating Ba 1-0 in their Di...
Rugby

Derenalagi disappointed after Force...

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Meli Derenalagi said he was disa...
Football

Suva ready for OFC opener

The Suva Football team has completed preparations and will play it'...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fijiana 7s fall short in Toulous...

Rugby
The Fijian...

Tailevu Naitasiri upset Ba at ho...

Rugby
Tailevu Na...

Derenalagi disappointed after Fo...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

Suva ready for OFC opener

Football
The Suva F...

Argentina 7s qualify for Olympic...

Rugby
Argentina ...

Nothing has changed, not a witch...

News
Prime Mini...

Popular News

Man fraudulently obtains more th...

News
A 27-year-...

Seruiratu questions Bainimarama ...

News
Opposition...

Rich identity for all: Saukuru

News
Minister f...

Warriors thump Tonga, crowned WR...

Rugby
The Fijian...

Lomani appointed to PRP board

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Laqeretabua to join Fiji U20 in ...

Sports
Charlton A...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Fijiana 7s fall short in Toulouse