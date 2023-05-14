Suva win big in OFC Champions League opener

Suva FC have opened their 2023 Oceania Football Confederation Champions Leaguem Group A match on high with a resounding 6-0 win over Lupe Ole Soaga in Vanuatu today.

The Pacific rivalry was high throughout the affair, but the Capital City side proved far superior in all aspects of the clash.

Vanuatu-born Azariah Soromon struck first in the 31st minute followed by Alex Saniel on 34 minutes set the precedent for the remainder of the game.

Samoan defender Lawrie Letutusa was booked for the second time and then shown the red card after taking offence of the Suva celebrations reducing his side to 10 man early.

Unluckly, Lupe conceded an own goal from defender Karl Apelu soon after to put the trailing 3-0 at half-time.

Three more goals from Marlon Tahioa and a double from Rusiate Matererega would seal the deal for the Fijians.

Suva will take on the defending champions Auckland City FC on Wednesday.