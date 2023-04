2022 Digicel Premier League title holders Suva will play Lupe Ole Soaga of Samoa in their opening match of the Oceania Football Conderation Champions League, next month in Vanuatu.

Suva and Lupe Ole Soaga clash at 3pm on Sunday May 14.

The Capital City side then takes on the defending champions Auckland City in its second game on Wednesday May 17 at 3pm.

Suva’s final pool match will be on Sunday May 20 against the Solomon Warriors.