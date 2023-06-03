Saturday, June 3, 2023
Swamy banks on young guns for FACT

Experienced coach Kamal Swamy is banking on his young guns to claim the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT title in Suva this month.

The jetsetters are drawn in a tough Group B with Tailevu Naitasiri, BOG champs Labasa and unbeaten DFPL leaders Rewa.

Nadi last won the Fiji FACT title in 2019 beating Suva 2-1 in a nail-biting final and Swamy is confident the green machines will put on a cracker of a performance this week.

“We have a very young side. There are a lot of youth players coming since we are in a rebuilding phase. We always encourage the young boys that they have been given the opportunity and they need to perform.”

“Our young players are in perfect form and will be given the exposure plus the guidance by the senior players. It’s encouraging to see the young players following the instructions in the training and practicing it on the field.”

Swamy added that he will be fielding an all-local based outfit in the tournament following the departure of Solomon Islanders Jaygrey Sipakana and Barrie Limoki.

The side will be boosted by Fiji Under 17 reps with the likes of Captain Aron Naicker, Vinayak Rao, Jacob Seninawanawa, Fiji Under 20 rep Eneriko Matau and Coca-Cola games gold medalist Vishant Reddy.

“In the youth grade, Nadi is one of the best teams in the country because they have been in the league. We will have all local players and we need to give them a chance since they have been performing throughout the league.”

“We had a few international boys but because of their national duty calls and family commitment, they left the team in the eighth round of the league match and it opened up more opportunities for our young boys to grab the position.”

Nadi will kick start its FACT campaign against Tailevu Naitasiri at 1.30 pm on Friday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
