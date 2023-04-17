Switch in game plan helped T/Naitasiri win

Tailevu Naitasiri Captain Mohammed Naizal says a change in their game plan helped them to register a 3-2 win against Navua in Round 5 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori on Sunday.

“We couldn’t play much according to our game plan since the ground condition was not in our favor. We had to switch to skip long balls and try to hold onto the infield passes and from there start playing aerial ball.”

“We were aware of Navua and Coach told us before the game to read Navua’s game plan and impose a challenge on their weak areas which we did and they started to fall behind.”

“I think in the second spell we got slow where we conceded some silly goals and we are not happy about that because it shows that our defence is weak.”

Naizal said the side still needs to win its remaining two games to cement its spot in the Fiji FACT this year.

“We knew we were in a tight sport so we really needed this win because we want to play Fiji FACT.”

“The main goal was to get the three points so that we move in the top eight and continue to secure our spot for the tournament.”

“We are still not in the safe zone because the remaining two games we will play are not going to be trying our best to get the next two wins so that we can fully book our spot in Fiji FACT.”