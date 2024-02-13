Thursday, February 15, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Sydney Rewa wins AUFFI Fiji FACT

Sydney Rewa ended a 4-year drought for a major title on Sunday beating Ba 7-6 after penalties in the grand final of the Australia Fiji Football Incorporated (AUFFI) Fiji FACT at Jardine Park in Casula.

Ba opened the scoring just in the first minute of play through Lukman Sahibu who was unmarked in the Rewa box and the nodded the ball in, giving goalie Wasim Ali no chance at all.

Rewa Sydney 2

Ba led 1-0 at the break but some consistency in play by the Delta Tigers allowed them to find the equaliser through former Ba rep Shivneel Singh who curled in a free kick superbly in to the top corner.

The Men in Black had the chance to seal victory after they were awarded a penalty late in the match, but the heroics of goalkeeper denied them and forced the final into extra time.

Rewa Sydney 3

With no scores in the two spells of extra time, the winner had to be decided via penalties where Ali again proved to be the hero for Rewa as he stopped a decisive attempt.

Rewa also had the services of Suva’s Ramzan Khan and Mohammed Naizal, former Fiji U20 rep Arshad Khan, Navua defender Zainal Ali, former Suva youth rep Ashitosh Anand and former Ba and national midfielder Narendra Rao Jnr.

Rewa Sydney 1

Earlier in the semifinals, Rewa overcame Lautoka 2-1 while Ba defeated a highly fancied Nadroga outfit 2-0.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

FICAC launches five year plan

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption has launched its...
News

Quality connectivity for rural comm...

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikam...
Rugby

Momo proud to represent Fiji with D...

Epeli Momo, the winger from Yaloku, Ba, says he's honored to be rep...
Football

Fiji FACT shifts to Subrail Park

The 2024 Digicel Fiji FACT will now be played at Subrail Park in La...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

FICAC launches five year plan

News
The Fiji I...

Quality connectivity for rural c...

News
Deputy Pri...

Momo proud to represent Fiji wit...

Rugby
Epeli Momo...

Fiji FACT shifts to Subrail Park...

Football
The 2024 D...

Innovative election tool to prov...

News
The Fijian...

Investigation begins into drug t...

News
Serious co...

Popular News

Cabinet updated on outcomes of C...

News
Cabinet wa...

Communique on nuclear waste dump...

News
Pacific Is...

Rewa in tough OFC League pool

Football
The Delta ...

Rewa for OFC Men’s Champions Lea...

Football
In an inte...

Quality connectivity for rural c...

News
Deputy Pri...

Swift’s Super Bowl airtime...

Entertainment
Taylor Swi...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Launch of 2024 Super Rugby Pacific