Sydney Rewa wins AUFFI Fiji FACT

Sydney Rewa ended a 4-year drought for a major title on Sunday beating Ba 7-6 after penalties in the grand final of the Australia Fiji Football Incorporated (AUFFI) Fiji FACT at Jardine Park in Casula.

Ba opened the scoring just in the first minute of play through Lukman Sahibu who was unmarked in the Rewa box and the nodded the ball in, giving goalie Wasim Ali no chance at all.

Ba led 1-0 at the break but some consistency in play by the Delta Tigers allowed them to find the equaliser through former Ba rep Shivneel Singh who curled in a free kick superbly in to the top corner.

The Men in Black had the chance to seal victory after they were awarded a penalty late in the match, but the heroics of goalkeeper denied them and forced the final into extra time.

With no scores in the two spells of extra time, the winner had to be decided via penalties where Ali again proved to be the hero for Rewa as he stopped a decisive attempt.

Rewa also had the services of Suva’s Ramzan Khan and Mohammed Naizal, former Fiji U20 rep Arshad Khan, Navua defender Zainal Ali, former Suva youth rep Ashitosh Anand and former Ba and national midfielder Narendra Rao Jnr.

Earlier in the semifinals, Rewa overcame Lautoka 2-1 while Ba defeated a highly fancied Nadroga outfit 2-0.