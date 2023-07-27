Thursday, July 27, 2023
T/Naitasiri aims to reach BOG semifinals

Tailevu Naitasiri President Sandeep Roy is confident about their chances in the upcoming Rooster Chicken/Scoops Premium Ice-Cream Battle of the Giants in Nadi and says the aim is to reach the semifinals.

After witnessing the pool draws of the tournament in Suva today, Roy said they are ready to create upsets and would love to finish in the final four.

He said they are happy to remain in the top 8 and participate in the second tournament of the year.

“We are preparing consistently because currently we are having the DFPL matches as well and we have to record good results to remain in Premier Division next year as well.”

“I think the pools are fairly matched. We have a fair chance”

Tailevu Naitasiri is drawn into Group A with  League leaders Lautoka, host Nadi, and Navua.

While the other teams in the group are considered to be formidable competitors, Roy believes the balance of skills among the teams could play in Tailevu Naitasiri’s favor.

Meanwhile the Sky Blues will travel to Subrail Park on Saturday to face Labasa in Round 14 of the DFPL.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
