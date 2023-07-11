T/Naitasiri braces for tough Rewa clash

Sixth-placed Tailevu Naitasiri is expecting a tough clash against defending champions Rewa in Round 12 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League on Sunday.

Stand-in coach Priyant Mannu says they will improve in all aspects of their game to counter the Delta Tigers while preparing for the Battle of the Giants tournament which will be played in Nadi next month.

“Rewa is not going to be easy and we have to be very alert on their every move. We have played them in the previous round and the result was in their favor but this time we really want to get a good result.”

“There are a lot of things we need to improve on from maintaining composure in the game to each players’ positions. We have to be fast in the ball play and apply our skills also.”

“The team will also train on ball transition and putting more focus on attacking football. We started to attack late against Tavua and that’s something we can’t be doing against Rewa.”

Tailevu Naitasiri will meet Rewa at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.