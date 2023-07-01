T/Naitasiri comes from behind to hold Ba

Saturday, July 1, 2023
Tailevu Naitasiri came from behind to hold a star-studded Ba outfit 2-2 in Round 10 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League at the Fiji FA Academy in Namosau today.

Assistant coach Priyant Mannu guided Tailevu Naitasiri as Tagi Vonolagi is currently on medical leave.

Former Northland Tailevu attackers Rohal Lal and Samuela Nasava replaced Mohammed Naizal and Jone Naraba, who have made a move to Suva and Navua respectively in the mid-season player transfer window this week.

The Imdad Ali coached Ba broke the deadlock in the 15th minute through lanky defender Rahul Naresh whose powerful attempt was misjudged by goalkeeper Jason Rokovucake.

Ba’s joy was cut short a few minutes later as birthday boy Mosese Nabose scored the equaliser for Tailevu Naitasiri.

The teams rested 1-1 at the break.

The Men-In-Black again made a quick start in the second half and went up through Junior Bula Boys attacker Faazil Faizul Ali but again the visitors spoiled their party with an equaliser through hardworking Sikeli Tuiloma.

The draw has pushed Naitasiri to seventh place with 10 points while Ba remains sixth with 12 points.

In another match earlier today, Labasa defeated Rewa 1-0 at Subrail Park.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
Fiji vs New Caledonia Quarterfinal