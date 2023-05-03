T/Naitasiri focus on FACT build-up

Tailevu Naitasiri will take the next two Digicel Fiji Premier League Round matches as a build-up for the 2023 Digicel Fiji FACT in Suva.

Naitasiri faces Nadi on Sunday and coach Tagi Vonolagi says the side will need to work on their finishing ahead of the tournament.

“We played Lautoka and failed to score on the four chances that they gave us. That’s something we want to improve on in the next two league matches because finishing is crucial. If you don’t score you don’t win despite what the situation is.”

“We are just trying to build a strong team so that we can compete with Top teams. We have upped our training from this week to complete the six weeks of training before the tournament.”

“Our strike force needs to be fast but due to the unfavorable weather, we haven’t been able to train well which is why our fitness has also been affected.”

He added the side is also looking forward to playing a few friendly matches after the first round of League games is completed.

“We will have nearly a month to prepare for Fiji FACT and one month is a long time. In order to maintain our player and game fitness, we will try to play weekly matches so that players are in their top form.”

“Naitasiri is not new to District level tournaments as we played Fiji FACT last year and know what the game atmosphere is like. We have to prepare well enough to match the teams in whichever pool we will be drawn in as every team will be tough to play.”

The Tailevu Naitasiri vs Nadi match will kick off at 3 pm at Prince Charles Park.