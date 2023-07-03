Monday, July 3, 2023
T/Naitasiri moves up to seventh spot in DFPL

Tailevu Naitasiri has moved up to the seventh spot in the Digicel Fiji Premier League.

The Priyant Mannu coached side came from behind and held Ba at 2-2 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, defending champions Rewa continue to top the table with 23 points followed by Lautoka in second place with 22 points.

Suva remains third with 18 points, Labasa fourth with 18 points as well but a goal difference of 5 and Nadi with 18 points but with a goal difference of 3.

Ba is sixth while Tailevu Naitasiri is seventh with 10 points and Navua slipped to the eighth spot with 9 points.

Nadroga is ninth with 6 points while Tavua is bottom placed with 4 points.

Meanwhile, Nadroga is the only team to have suffered 8 losses in the league so far while Rewa has suffered the least loss of one.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
