T/Naitasiri set to lose five key players

Tailevu Naitasiri is expected to lose five key players in the mid-season player transfer which officially closes on Friday.

Team President Sandeep Roy confirmed this to FijiLive and stated that they have received applications from the players.

Top goalkeeper Jason Rokovucake, Fiji U20 squad member Samuela Nasava and lanky striker Epeli Valevou have applied for a move to Digicel Fiji Premier League leaders Rewa.

Experienced forward Jone Naraba has applied for a transfer to Navua while midfielder Mohammed Naizal has applied to join Suva.

Tailevu Naitasiri is currently eighth in the DFPL standing with 9 points and will face Ba in their next match in an away fixture at 3pm on Saturday.