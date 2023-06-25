Tabuya commends Fijian athletes at Special Olympics

The Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Lynda Tabuya has commended the performance of Fijian athletes at the Special Olympics World Games 2023 in Berlin, Germany.

This follows, powerful exhibition by Petero Kaniliwa winning the first Gold for Fiji in the powerlifting – deadlift category, a bronze medal in the squat discipline and Ponijese Duncan for his bronze medal in the Table Tennis singles event.

Tabuya in a statement said the Ministry is adamant about breaking down barriers, challenging stereotypes, and creating a more inclusive society where individuals with disabilities are respected.

“Sports has always fostered a sense of community among athletes, families, volunteers, and supporters. It brings people together from diverse backgrounds and creates a positive environment where everyone can connect, learn from one another, and build lasting friendships.”

While commending the participating athletes she said “Your achievements will help change public attitudes and perceptions,” and furthermore highlight the talents, determination, and potential of people living with disabilities whilst also promoting a more inclusive and accepting society.