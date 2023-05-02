Tabuya condemns attack on elderly woman

Minister for Women Lynda Tabuya says she is shocked to hear that an elderly woman who is a known beggar was assaulted by a man who works as a security officer.

In a statement, Tabuya said: “I am shocked at this act of cowardness.”

Tabuya said that the abuse of older people and those most vulnerable can have serious consequences both physically and mentally, and recovery for them from such incidents may take longer.

She said any form of violence against a person is a human rights violation.

“We all as the citizens of this beloved nation have the equal responsibility to raise our voices against any form of violence and protect our senior citizens.”

“Please Fiji, let’s stop this act of violence because our culture and values on which Fiji is built does not give us the right to mistreat anyone.”

Tabuya added that senior citizens and beggars have the right and freedom to live their life free of violence.

“They need to be respected as they have contributed to shaping Fiji and need our love and care.”