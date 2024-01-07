Sunday, January 7, 2024
Tabuya encourages children to use helpline

Minister for Women, Children & Social Protection, Lynda Tabuya is encouraging all children, who need help to use the National Child Helpline 1325.

Whilst reminding all the children of Fiji that their safety and well-being remains a priority for the Ministry, Tabuya said through the helpline they will be provided with someone just to listen and provide them with counselling, advice, and referrals to services.

“Your safety and wellbeing is most important to me as your Minister,” she said.

“Children you may also use the helpline to report abuse.”

“The Ministry also encourages everyone to be the voice for children in need by reporting abuse through the helpline.”

Meanwhile Tabuya in a social media post said while 67 per cent Year 8 students are celebrating after passing the external examination, we should be mindful and prayerful of our 33 per cent children who will need us more than ever.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
