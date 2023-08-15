Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Tabuya shocked with attitude of parents

Lynda Tabuya

Minister for Women and Children Lynda Tabuya says she is shocked by the reports surfacing about parents leaving their children unattended in vehicles while they are out enjoying the night life.

In a statement, Tabuya said it is disturbing to hear cases of such nature, and she must reiterate that: “No child should have experience this.”

Tabuya said leaving children unattended exposes them to dangerous situations considering the types of child abuse cases prevalent in our communities today.

“As a parent and Minister responsible, I do not wish for any child to go through a situation which might deprive them of a future they rightly deserve.”

She is also warning parents that the Ministry will now advocate for harsher punishments for parents who are caught neglecting their responsibilities.

Tabuya added that the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection will strengthen our collaboration with relevant agencies to ensure issues of such nature are curbed.

During the weekend, Police had gathered reports that parents were inside nightclubs while their children were waiting for them inside their vehicles.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
