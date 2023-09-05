Tuesday, September 5, 2023
TAFs appoints board members

The Telecommunications Authority of Fiji (TAF) has announced the appointment of David Eyre as Chairperson of the TAF Board.

Also appointed as board members are: Business Consultant Tomasi Vakatora, Economist Annie Rogers, Digital Transformation Specialist Tupou Baravilala and ICT Specialist Eugene Singh.

In a statement, Telecommunications Authority of Fiji says these appointments underscore TAF’s commitment to strengthening its leadership team and dedication to promoting a dynamic and innovative telecommunications sector in Fiji.

The newly appointed board members bring a wealth of experience and expertise from diverse fields, which strengthen TAF’s strategic direction and governance.

TAFs extends its gratitude to the past board members and Acting Chair that have played a crucial and valuable role in contributing towards excellence.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
