TAFs appoints board members

The Telecommunications Authority of Fiji (TAF) has announced the appointment of David Eyre as Chairperson of the TAF Board.

Also appointed as board members are: Business Consultant Tomasi Vakatora, Economist Annie Rogers, Digital Transformation Specialist Tupou Baravilala and ICT Specialist Eugene Singh.

In a statement, Telecommunications Authority of Fiji says these appointments underscore TAF’s commitment to strengthening its leadership team and dedication to promoting a dynamic and innovative telecommunications sector in Fiji.

The newly appointed board members bring a wealth of experience and expertise from diverse fields, which strengthen TAF’s strategic direction and governance.

TAFs extends its gratitude to the past board members and Acting Chair that have played a crucial and valuable role in contributing towards excellence.