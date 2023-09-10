Sunday, September 10, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Tagitagivalu brings athleticism: Raiwalui

Fiji Water Flying Fijians head coach Simon Raiwalui says openside flanker Lekima Tagitagivalu brings athleticism to the backrow and will be a key component to look out for at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France this month.

The robust 27-year-old,  Marou, Yasawa man joined the Flying Fijians extended squad in 2020 but missed his selection in the Autumn Nations Cup the same year.

“He had a selection in 2020 and then some circumstances took him out of the group, but he’s always been a player of extreme quality on and off the field.”

“He brings athleticism, he can play multiple positions – lock, back-row, number six, seven or eight, and he’s grown and grown so he’s well and truly earned it.”

The Section Paloise Bearn Pyrenees hit man was called back into the national squad this year and made his debut in the White jumper against Tonga in the opening match against Tonga in the Pacific Nations Cup in July.

“It was a very hard selection for the whole group but Lekima’s been very good.”

Fiji will open its Rugby World Cup campaign against Wales at 7am at Boudreaux on Monday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Fiji FA hands $9k to WOWS Kids

Fiji Football Association handed a cheque worth $9209 to WOWS Kids ...
News

Forget past records, focus on the &...

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians is not carried away by previous wins ...
Rugby

Fiji adapts well to French weather

The hot weather in France won't  be an issue for the Fiji Water Fly...
News

Govt records -6.2% GDP for 2022: RB...

The Government is expected to record a net deficit of around $750.3...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fiji FA hands $9k to WOWS Kids

Football
Fiji Footb...

Forget past records, focus on th...

News
The Fiji W...

Fiji adapts well to French weath...

Rugby
The hot we...

Govt records -6.2% GDP for 2022:...

News
The Govern...

Nawaqanitawase dots in Wallabies...

Rugby
Mark Nawaq...

14-man England out maneuver Puma...

Rugby
14-men Eng...

Popular News

Constitution enshrines our diver...

News
Opposition...

Marc Anthony receives Walk of Fa...

Entertainment
Marc Antho...

Lodge reports immediately, ACP D...

News
Assistant ...

Vakaturaga conference champions ...

News
At the rec...

Govt committed to removing barri...

News
The Fiji G...

Strong team to face Wales: Raiwa...

Rugby
Fiji Water...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Fiji FA hands $9k to WOWS Kids