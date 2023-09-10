Tagitagivalu brings athleticism: Raiwalui

Fiji Water Flying Fijians head coach Simon Raiwalui says openside flanker Lekima Tagitagivalu brings athleticism to the backrow and will be a key component to look out for at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France this month.

The robust 27-year-old, Marou, Yasawa man joined the Flying Fijians extended squad in 2020 but missed his selection in the Autumn Nations Cup the same year.

“He had a selection in 2020 and then some circumstances took him out of the group, but he’s always been a player of extreme quality on and off the field.”

“He brings athleticism, he can play multiple positions – lock, back-row, number six, seven or eight, and he’s grown and grown so he’s well and truly earned it.”

The Section Paloise Bearn Pyrenees hit man was called back into the national squad this year and made his debut in the White jumper against Tonga in the opening match against Tonga in the Pacific Nations Cup in July.

“It was a very hard selection for the whole group but Lekima’s been very good.”

Fiji will open its Rugby World Cup campaign against Wales at 7am at Boudreaux on Monday.