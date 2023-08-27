Tahiti retains title, qualifies for World Cup

Host Tahiti retained their OFC Beach Soccer Nations Cup title with a clinical 7-0 win over the Solomon Islands in the final at the Aorai Tini Hau Stadium in Papeete on Sunday.

In doing so, the Tiki Toa has qualified for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup to be played in Dubai in February next year.

Tahiti almost scored just entering the match through Patrick Tepa but the Solomon Islands goalkeeper Abraham Bird brilliantly denied him.

Twenty seconds later, the home side took the lead when Heirauarii Salem scrambled his way to the goalmouth and the Solomon defence failed to clear.

The Tahitians kept threatening the Solomon defence and a thundering drive from Tamatoa Tetauira, doubled their lead and a minute later, Salem bagged his second.

The Solomons tried to regroup and put former world goalkeeper of the year Jonathan Torohia under pressure on a couple of occasions late in the first period.

But Tahiti continued to score too effectively with a brilliant strike from an acute angle in the 14th minute from Tainui Tze-Yu before Tearii Labaste and Teaonui Tehau scored back-to-back goals through which they asserted total control.

Tahiti received a free-kick which Tehau took and scored his second to seal the win at a jam-packed Arena in Papeete.