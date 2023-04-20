Thursday, April 20, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Tailevu ready to vote at FRU AGM

Tailevu Rugby Union president Dr Seru Waidrodro says the union is ready to vote at this year’s Fiji Rugby Union Annual General Meeting.

One of the latest inclusions to ready themselves ahead of the FRU AGM, Waidrodro said they have submitted all particulars required and have received positive feedback from the FRU that the union will have a vote.

“We have been given the green light, so now it is just a matter of finalising the documents, and that will be done well ahead of the AGM,” Dr Waidrodro said.

“It is great that we will be able to vote come the AGM,”

However, he said the union would not be able to make any nominations at the general meeting.

“Our treasurer was hospitalised, so we missed out on that opportunity.”

“We will however ensure we are heard during the meeting.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Reduced rainfall impacts inflow to ...

The impact of the dry weather conditions continues to affect the Wa...
News

Chaudhry gives reasons for not atte...

Former Prime Minister and Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhr...
Football

Battle of cities shifts to Pac Harb...

The feature Digicel Premier League clash of the weekend between Suv...
News

SODELPA wants indigenous issues pri...

The Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) says it fully endorse...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Reduced rainfall impacts inflow ...

News
The impact...

Chaudhry gives reasons for not a...

News
Former Pri...

Battle of cities shifts to Pac H...

Football
The featur...

SODELPA wants indigenous issues ...

News
The Social...

President thanks RFMF for uphold...

News
His Excell...

We need to rebuild institutional...

News
Deputy Pri...

Popular News

Ali eyes spot in team to Pacific...

Football
Former Fij...

Kamikamica faces two games ban

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Argentina to host FIFA U20 World...

Football
The Bureau...

Youngster eyes more game time wi...

Football
19-year-ol...

FNU infrastructure development b...

News
The Fiji N...

Fijian Drua remain in Top 8

Sports
The Swire ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Reduced rainfall impacts inflow to treatment plants