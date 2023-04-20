Tailevu ready to vote at FRU AGM

Tailevu Rugby Union president Dr Seru Waidrodro says the union is ready to vote at this year’s Fiji Rugby Union Annual General Meeting.

One of the latest inclusions to ready themselves ahead of the FRU AGM, Waidrodro said they have submitted all particulars required and have received positive feedback from the FRU that the union will have a vote.

“We have been given the green light, so now it is just a matter of finalising the documents, and that will be done well ahead of the AGM,” Dr Waidrodro said.

“It is great that we will be able to vote come the AGM,”

However, he said the union would not be able to make any nominations at the general meeting.

“Our treasurer was hospitalised, so we missed out on that opportunity.”

“We will however ensure we are heard during the meeting.”