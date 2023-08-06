Sunday, August 6, 2023
Take extra precautions during wet season: Police

The Fiji Police is advising that with the heavy rain alert issued by the Nadi Weather Office, they are Fijians to take all necessary precautionary measures for their safety.

In a statement, Police highlighted that poor pedestrian behaviour has also been a contributing factor to road fatalities and accidents this year.

Police has also advised that pedestrians use the side walks whenever they are available, and if there are no side walks to walk facing the traffics.

They have also advised that pedestrians be alert at all times.

However, the Fiji Meteorological Service says a damaging heavy swell alert is now in force for the Southwest Viti Levu Waters, Kadavu Passage, Koro Sea and the Lau Waters.

They added that this is due to a high pressure system to the far southwest of Fiji that is generating and directing moderate to heavy southerly swells over Fiji waters.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
