Saturday, May 6, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Talent development is crucial, says Krishna

Bula Boys and Bengaluru FC striker Roy Krishna believes talent development in a player from a young age is crucial for Fiji to nurture aspiring footballers.

Krishna, who was the chief guest at the 2023 McDonald’s Talent Development League launch at Albert Park in Suva today, said the League will establish the base to nurture and build a stronger squad for the national team in the coming years.

“I didn’t get this privilege while growing up and of course, we need such development so that the future looks bright for Fiji Football. I’m here because I have a few months off-season from ISL so I’ll be assisting Fiji FA in developing the young talents from the grassroots level.”

“The young ones have the basic knowledge about football like kicking the ball, chasing after it and also the length it’s played at.”

“In this development, we want to educate the young players in turning the ball, using speed and also educating them on how to use their body.”

The initiative is part of the Fiji Football Association’s (Fiji FA) five-year strategic plan focusing on youth development which was piloted last year and is part of a bid to raise footballing standards in the country.

Meanwhile, over 500 children took part in the program and the league will run for 20 weeks which will feature the nation’s top youth teams across four age groups from Under 9 through to Under 15.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Fijiana Drua defends Super W title

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua successfully defended the Super W ...
Football

Labasa registers impressive win at ...

Labasa posted an impressive 3-0 win over Nadroga in Round 9 of the ...
Football

Sherman aims to lift standard and r...

Newly appointed Digicel Bula Boys Head Coach Rob Sherman has set hi...
News

Fijian contingent to parade during ...

A Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) contingent will be part o...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fijiana Drua defends Super W tit...

Rugby
The Rooste...

Labasa registers impressive win ...

Football
Labasa pos...

Sherman aims to lift standard an...

Football
Newly appo...

Fijian contingent to parade duri...

News
A Republic...

Tree planting marks King Charles...

News
The Britis...

Love Again gets mixed first revi...

Entertainment
The first ...

Popular News

Silktails in the hunt for first ...

Rugby
The Kaivit...

Fijiana to face Spain in Toulous...

Sports
The Saiasi...

Warriors thump Junior Japan in A...

Rugby
The Fijian...

Sayed-Khaiyum released on bail

News
Fiji's for...

Krishna to launch Talent Identif...

Football
Fijian won...

Transform education system and l...

News
The People...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Fijiana Drua defends Super W title