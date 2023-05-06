Talent development is crucial, says Krishna

Bula Boys and Bengaluru FC striker Roy Krishna believes talent development in a player from a young age is crucial for Fiji to nurture aspiring footballers.

Krishna, who was the chief guest at the 2023 McDonald’s Talent Development League launch at Albert Park in Suva today, said the League will establish the base to nurture and build a stronger squad for the national team in the coming years.

“I didn’t get this privilege while growing up and of course, we need such development so that the future looks bright for Fiji Football. I’m here because I have a few months off-season from ISL so I’ll be assisting Fiji FA in developing the young talents from the grassroots level.”

“The young ones have the basic knowledge about football like kicking the ball, chasing after it and also the length it’s played at.”

“In this development, we want to educate the young players in turning the ball, using speed and also educating them on how to use their body.”

The initiative is part of the Fiji Football Association’s (Fiji FA) five-year strategic plan focusing on youth development which was piloted last year and is part of a bid to raise footballing standards in the country.

Meanwhile, over 500 children took part in the program and the league will run for 20 weeks which will feature the nation’s top youth teams across four age groups from Under 9 through to Under 15.