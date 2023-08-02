Tamani uses Skipper Cup to stay in shape

Fiji 7s star playmaker Terio Tamani is utilising the Skipper Cup to maintain his form and composure ahead of the new season of the World Sevens Series.

Tamani, who made a return to the Fiji 7s team under the mentorship of coach Ben Gollings earlier this year said he wants to retain his spot in the national team with the aim to play at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France.

“It’s off season for most of us 7s players and for me I just wanted to keep playing rugby to continue preparations for season start up,” the Police officer said.

“Playing 15s is very tough but I get to gain a lot of experience from the strong forwards. I’m taking this competition as a challenge to improve myself and also my rugby.”

“Every 7s player in the national team is putting up an effort to feature in the bigger picture which is the Olympic. It won’t be easy making into the Olympic squad because there will be a lot of competition from players for a spot.”

“Fitness is one of the major areas I’m working on since it was the only challenge which I encountered during the games this year. Skipper is helping me with my speed and it has also helped me with my fitness. Playing weekly has been a huge help in overcoming fatigue in my performance.”

Meanwhile, the national 7s extended squad members began their daily training sessions (DTS) last week in preparation for the upcoming Oceania 7s and Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands in December.