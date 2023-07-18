Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Tamanivalu eyes first RWC outing

Setareki Tamanivalu is yet to play at the Rugby World Cup and hopes to do so with the Fiji Water Flying Fijians.

The former All Blacks outside centre from Yasawa-i-rara Village in the Yasawa Islands rejoined the Flying Fijians last year and has also put in his bid to represent Fiji in France.

“Never been to any Rugby World Cup campaign but I am confident we will put in a good side,” Tamanivalu said.

The 31-year who represented Fiji in last year’s Pacific Nations Cup, entered the side nursing an injury sustained during the Killik Cup in May, but has since joined the flock in all the action.

“The coaches have been doing well especially the conditioning.”

“The players are gelling well, especially with players from the Top 14, UK and the Drua.”

Tamanivalu said the players are now yearning to get on the field against Tonga but know it will be a challenge.

“We saw over the weekend, they are big physical men.”

“They love their physical game and so do we and we back our boys to do it.”

“It’s been two weeks of hard work, we want to play the game now.”

Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
