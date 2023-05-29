Monday, May 29, 2023
Tamanivalu scores double in Barbarians win

Flying Fijians cente Setareki Tamanivalu scored a brace of tries to help the Barbarians beat the World XV 48-42 and win the Killick Cup in Twickenham this morning.

Fellow countrymen Semi Radradra, who had a fantastic game for the World XV was named the Man of the Match while London Irish lock Api Ratuniyarawa scored a team try with almost all of the star World XV back line, including Israel Folau and Radradra, playing a part.

Despite trailing 28-12 at one stage, the Eddie Jones coached Barbarians went to the break with a 31-28 lead.

Radradra signed off his time in England with a spellbinding display for the World XV.

Radradra who will swap Bristol for Top 14 side Lyon this summer, repeatedly carried the ball in one hand, flicking it nonchalantly to set up scores for his teammates in a magical display alongside clubmate Charles Piutau and playing opposite Steven Luatua and Harry Thacker in the famous black and white stripes.

He was described by one of the commentators: “he is beyond comparison, he is above the rest”.

Viliame Mata played a strong game as well at Number 8 for the World XV after picking up good form after returning from injury.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
